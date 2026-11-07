Parekh registered two assists (one on the power play) and six blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

This was a good game on both sides of the ice for Parekh -- the six blocks were a single-game career high. He's up to one goal, six helpers, 27 shots on net, 19 blocks, 14 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 17 appearances. He's gained a lot of trust recently, topping 22 minutes of ice time in five straight games despite still being listed on the third pairing. If Parekh's overall performance continues to trend up, his ice time should stay up, which will lead to more chances on offense.