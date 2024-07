Parekh signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday.

Parekh was selected by Calgary with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old defenseman put up huge numbers with OHL Saginaw in 2023-24 -- 33 goals and 96 points across 66 regular-season outings. His defensive play needs work, but Parekh has the potential to eventually become a phenomenal player.