General manager Craig Conroy relayed Monday that Parekh (not injury related) will join the Flames on their upcoming five-game road trip, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Parekh is set to rejoin the Flames after helping Team Canada win a bronze medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship. The 2024 first-round selection posted five goals, 13 points and a plus-5 rating over seven games during the tournament. Parekh has made just 11 appearances with the Flames this season, logging a power-play assist, 11 shots, five hits and five blocks while averaging 14:46 of ice time.