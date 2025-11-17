Parekh (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Parekh is currently week-to-week, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him pop up on injured reserve. Considering the blueliner has featured in just two of the Flames' last nine outings, his continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers -- especially considering he has managed a single point in 11 games when healthy.