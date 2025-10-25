Parekh registered a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

The helper was Parekh's first point in seven outings this year. The Flames waived Daniil Miromanov, so it looks like Parekh has gained some job security in the lineup despite the team's overall lack of offense. Parekh has added nine shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-3 rating so far. Until the Flames start scoring more, fantasy managers in redraft formats can likely find more productive blueliners than the 19-year-old, though his progress should still be monitored.