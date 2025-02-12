Parekh has 25 goals and 46 assists over 45 games with OHL Saginaw this season.

Parekh has not let being left off Canada's World Junior Championship roster deter him from being at his best in OHL play. His scoring production is nearly equal in pace to last season's 33-goal, 96-point campaign. Parekh is also plus-28 and has added 67 PIM. Saginaw has a high-end offense, and Parekh is second on the team in points to Michael Misa, who is expected to be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Defensive development could hold Parekh back, but the scoring upside is likely to outweigh most concerns in the long run.