Parekh (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The Flames announced that Parekh will sit out the tournament as a precaution, but the 19-year-old defenseman is expected to be a full participant at training camp in September. Parekh scored a goal for the Flames in his NHL debut against the Kings on April 17 after compiling 74 assists and 107 points in 61 regular-season appearances for OHL Saginaw in 2024-25. Parekh will compete for a spot on Calgary's Opening Night roster during camp.