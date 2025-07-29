Flames' Zayne Parekh: Out for remainder of WJSS
Parekh (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.
The Flames announced that Parekh will sit out the tournament as a precaution, but the 19-year-old defenseman is expected to be a full participant at training camp in September. Parekh scored a goal for the Flames in his NHL debut against the Kings on April 17 after compiling 74 assists and 107 points in 61 regular-season appearances for OHL Saginaw in 2024-25. Parekh will compete for a spot on Calgary's Opening Night roster during camp.