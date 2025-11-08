Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Parekh (upper body) is considered week-to-week, according to head coach Ryan Huska on Saturday.

Parekh absorbed a hard hit from Chicago's Nick Foligno on Friday in a 4-0 loss. Parekh has already played 11 games this season, burning one year of his entry-level contract and the Flames will have to decide upon his return, if they want to return him to junior hockey, where he will see plenty of action, rather than the 14:46 of ice time he is currently averaging. The Flames recalled Daniil Miromanov in a corresponding move Saturday.