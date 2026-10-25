Parekh scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Parekh's offense has improved with two points over his last three games, corresponding with a winning streak for the Flames. The 20-year-old defenseman has earned all three of his points this season with the man advantage. He's added 18 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six hits, 12 PIM and a minus-10 rating. The scoring potential is starting to break through, but Parekh has a long way to go to round out the rest of his game to earn more than third-pairing minutes.