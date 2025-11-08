Parekh (upper body) will miss "a little bit of time" after sustaining an injury Friday versus the Blackhawks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Head coach Ryan Huska's postgame update was not particularly concerning, but Parekh missing time is still disappointing. It's safe to assume the 19-year-old defenseman will miss upcoming road games versus Minnesota on Sunday and St. Louis on Tuesday at a minimum. Jake Bean is likely to reenter the lineup unless Kevin Bahl (undisclosed) overcomes his injury in time for the road trip.