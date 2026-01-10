Parekh (upper body) isn't available Saturday versus Pittsburgh, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Parekh has an assist in 11 outings with Calgary in 2025-26. He joined Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championship, but it appears that he sustained an injury during the tournament. Parekh did excel during the World Juniors, recording five goals and 13 points across seven outings. Parekh might get a top-six role with the Flames once he's healthy.