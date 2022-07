Brooks signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Brooks had quite the journey in the NHL last year, ending up in four different organizations after multiple times on waivers. He was limited to three points in 25 contests between the Canadiens, Golden Knights and Jets. The 26-year-old may not be safe from continued travels, but he could avoid being waived again if he performs well and earns a spot on the Flyers' Opening Night roster.