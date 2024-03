Ginning was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ginning has played in just one NHL game this season, logging 18:11 of ice time versus the Panthers on Thursday. Even with Egor Zamula (illness) in doubt, Ginning figures to remain an emergency depth option heading into Tuesday's matchup with San Jose, especially following the acquisition of Denis Gurianov at the trade deadline.