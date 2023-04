GInning was elevated from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Ginning made the jump to North America this year, logging 65 games for the Phantoms in which he notched three goals, 16 assists and 61 PIM. Selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the blueliner could be in line to make his NHL debut versus the Jackets on Tuesday, though he hasn't been officially confirmed in the lineup yet.