Flyers' Adam Ginning: Steady defenseman joins up with Flyers

Ginning was drafted 50th overall by the Flyers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ginning came out of seemingly nowhere to find himself ranked #5 overall among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their final rankings. Ginning's skating, once thought to be a potential weakness, has steadily improved. He possesses elite size at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and he does an excellent job of using it to his advantage. He's tough, gritty, and is comfortable playing a physical game. Ginning looks like your traditional depth defenseman that can play 12-to-15 solid minutes per night, albeit it one that offers little offensively. Ginning isn't flashy, but he gets the job done.

