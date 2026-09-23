Kolosov turned aside 14 of 18 shots in a 5-1 preseason loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Kolosov entered Tuesday's preseason matchup in the first period after Dan Vladar exited due to an upper-body injury. While Kolosov wasn't particularly sharp during the relief appearance, he could compete with Joseph Woll for playing time if Vladar's injury forces him to miss time during the regular season. Kolosov made 21 regular-season appearances for the Flyers across the past two seasons, going 5-11-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .863 save percentage.