Kolosov appeared in relief Monday and stopped six of seven shots in a 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
He relieved Samuel Ersson. Kolosov actually played well in the third -- Sidney Crosby put in an empty-net goal while the Flyers were attempting a comeback before the Pens scored a last-minute power-play goal. Kolosov could get the next start given Ersson's struggles, but the Flyers had zero fight in them Monday, and that means no goalie is safe behind them.
