Kolosov will draw the start for Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights.
Kolosov was inconsistent over limited action in December, going 1-3-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .847 save percentage over seven appearances. He could have some difficulty keeping the Golden Knights at bay Thursday, as Vegas ranks fourth in the NHL with 3.51 goals per game.
