Kolosov will defend the visiting crease against Boston on Saturday.

Kolosov was shaky in his last appearance, stopping 16 of 20 shots in relief of Ivan Fedotov in a 7-5 loss to Florida on Thursday. The 22-year-old Kolosov could be returned to the minors once Samuel Ersson (lower body) is off the IR list. Kolosov is 3-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .882 save percentage ahead of Saturday's tilt. Boston has posted only 2.54 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.