Kolosov turned aside 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Carolina, with the Hurricanes' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Philly scored the first goal of the night midway through the first period but never led again, and Kolosov was scrambling just to keep his team in the game. The rookie netminder nearly got the Flyers to overtime, but Martin Necas banged home a rebound through traffic with just 31 seconds left in the third period for the winner. Samuel Ersson (lower body) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday, but if he's not ready Kolosov could make his third straight start in Tampa Bay.