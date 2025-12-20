Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolosov was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley under emergency conditions on Saturday.
The Flyers need a backup goaltender for Samuel Ersson as Dan Vladar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Kolosov has made two appearances at the NHL level this season, going 0-1-0, giving up two goals on 28 shots.
