default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kolosov was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley under emergency conditions on Saturday.

The Flyers need a backup goaltender for Samuel Ersson as Dan Vladar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Kolosov has made two appearances at the NHL level this season, going 0-1-0, giving up two goals on 28 shots.

More News