Kolosov was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Due to the absence of Samuel Ersson (lower body), Kolosov was Dan Vladar's backup in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. If Ersson remains unavailable for Tuesday's home matchup against Washington, Kolosov could be an option to return to the NHL level.

