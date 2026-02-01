Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov: Dropped to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolosov was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Due to the absence of Samuel Ersson (lower body), Kolosov was Dan Vladar's backup in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. If Ersson remains unavailable for Tuesday's home matchup against Washington, Kolosov could be an option to return to the NHL level.
