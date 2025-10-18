Kolosov posted a 35-save shutout in AHL Lehigh Valley's 3-0 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Kolosov was facing former Flyers teammate Ivan Fedotov in this game. While it was just one game, Kolosov made it look like a smart move the Flyers kept him, as he earned the first AHL shutout of his career. He's allowed two goals on 62 shots over his first two games of the Phantoms' season. Should anything happen to Samuel Ersson or Dan Vladar, Kolosov is likely to get called up to Philadelphia.