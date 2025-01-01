Kolosov stopped the seven shots he faced during the third period in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Samuel Ersson left Tuesday's game against the Sharks after the second period. While it's uncertain if he's dealing with an injury, that would seem to be the case since he departed the contest after stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first two periods versus San Jose. Kolosov will likely operate as the No. 1 netminder for the Flyers if Ersson is forced to miss time.