Kolosov is set to guard the home goal against LA on Thursday.

Kolosov has a 4-5-1 record, 3.05 GAA and .889 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. This will be his first start since last Thursday when he turned aside 25 of 26 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Detroit. The Kings are tied for 15th in goals per game with 3.03.