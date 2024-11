Kolosov will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov gave up three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Monday. The young netminder is 0-4-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .872 save percentage this season. He should be sent to the minors upon the return of Samuel Ersson (lower body), who should return to action at some point in the next seven days. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.35 goals per game.