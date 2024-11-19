Kolosov made 26 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

After holding Colorado off the board in the first period, Kolosov gave up two tallies to Cale Makar in the second, one of which pinballed off the skate of at least one Philly defenseman on its way to the back of the net. The 22-year-old netminder is still looking for his first NHL win, going 0-4-0 in four starts with a 3.72 GAA and .872 save percentage, but with Samuel Ersson (lower body) on IR, Kolosov will get more opportunities to pick it up as he splits the workload in the crease with Ivan Fedotov.