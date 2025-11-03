Kolosov stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Kolosov made his first start of the season, but the Flyers' offense didn't offer him much support. The 23-year-old still played a decent game, and he's now stopped 26 of 28 shots over two appearances this season. He'll be up with the big club while Samuel Ersson (undisclosed) is on the mend, but Dan Vladar is likely to see a majority of the playing time between the pipes. The Flyers are on the road for their next two games, with a tough matchup in Montreal on Tuesday followed by a more favorable contest against Nashville on Thursday.