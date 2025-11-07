Kolosov is expected to be sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Kolosov finds himself as the odd man out now that Samuel Ersson has returned from a lower-body injury. In his two appearances for the Flyers this year, the 23-year-old Kolosov went 0-1-0 despite a solid 1.62 GAA and .929 save percentage. If he can keep playing at that level in the minors, Kolosov could force the Flyers to bring him back up at some point. For now, it will be Dan Vladar and Ersson splitting the workload in Philadelphia.