Kolosov will link up with AHL Lehigh Valley from Dynamo Minsk, the club announced Tuesday.

Kolosov went 22-21-3 in 47 games for Minsk this season, posting a .907 save percentage and 2.39 GAA. The 22-year-old netminder's addition to the Phantoms roster will create a crowded goalie room, as Cal Petersen and Felix Sandstrom are already with the minor-league club.