Kolosov signed a one-year, $850,000 contract extension with the Flyers on Friday.

Kolosov made just four appearances for the NHL club during the 2025-26 campaign. He spent most of his time with AHL Lehigh Valley, going 15-21-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage across 38 appearances. He could have the opportunity to compete for more appearances with the Flyers next year, though Dan Vladar will be back with the organization, while Samuel Ersson is slated to be a restricted free agent during the offseason.