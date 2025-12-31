Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov: Posts shutout Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolosov posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Lehigh Valley's 3-0 win over Hershey on Wednesday.
Kolosov has won two outings following the holiday break after losing six straight prior to the pause. For the season, he's now 8-8-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage. As evidenced earlier in December, Kolosov is the next man up if the Flyers are missing one of their regular goalies, and he's done a good job of staying ready in the AHL.
