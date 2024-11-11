Kolosov (lower body) participated in Monday's practice but stayed out late with the expected scratches, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Kolosov is poised to miss his third straight game versus the Sharks on Monday, but he is seemingly making progress. Samuel Ersson will get the nod for Monday's home matchup, while Ivan Fedotov is slated to be the backup.
