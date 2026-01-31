Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov: Recalled from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolosov was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Philadelphia netminder Samuel Ersson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and may not be able to back up Dan Vladar on Saturday against the Kings. Kolosov is 0-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .830 save percentage over four NHL appearances this season. The Flyers reassigned Lane Pederson to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
