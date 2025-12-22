Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolosov was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Due to the absence of Dan Vladar (upper body), Kolosov suited up as Samuel Ersson's backup in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers. However, Vladar will return to the lineup in Monday's home matchup against Vancouver. Kolosov has a 6-8-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 15 AHL appearances this season. In two NHL outings this campaign, including one start, he has gone 0-1-0 while stopping 26 of 28 shots.
