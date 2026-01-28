Kolosov was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Dan Vladar (lower body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Vladar's activation was already anticipated after he was declared the starter Tuesday for Wednesday's game in Columbus. Samuel Ersson will remain on the Flyers to serve as the No. 2, which leaves Kolosov as the man to head down to the minors. The 24-year-old Kolosov has gone 0-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .830 save percentage across four outings with Philadelphia this season. He also has a 2.54 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 19 outings with Lehigh Valley in 2025-26.