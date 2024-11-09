Kolosov (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup versus Florida.
Kolosov will miss his second straight game. Samuel Ersson (lower body) will start against the Panthers on Saturday, while Ivan Fedotov will be the backup. It's unclear when Kolosov will return to the lineup, but the Flyers can be patient with his recovery now that Ersson is back in the fold.
