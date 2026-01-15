Kolosov is expected to be recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

The Flyers are in need of a goaltender after Dan Vladar was injured in the opening period Wednesday versus Buffalo. Kolosov is 0-1-0 in a pair of appearances for the Flyers this season, allowing two goals on 28 shots. Kolosov was 9-9-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 19 AHL contests this season.