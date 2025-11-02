Kolosov will get the start in net Sunday against the Flames, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, playing the majority of the third period and stopping all seven shots he faced in relief of Dan Vladar. The 23-year-old Kolosov will now get the chance to start for the first time this season against the struggling Flames, who have the NHL's worst offense at 2.15 goals per game.