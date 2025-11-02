default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kolosov will get the start in net Sunday against the Flames, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, playing the majority of the third period and stopping all seven shots he faced in relief of Dan Vladar. The 23-year-old Kolosov will now get the chance to start for the first time this season against the struggling Flames, who have the NHL's worst offense at 2.15 goals per game.

More News