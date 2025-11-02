Kolosov will get the start in net Sunday against the Flames, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov made his first appeaeance of the season Saturday, playing a majority of the third period and stopping all seven shots he faced in relief of Dan Vladar. The 23-year-old will now get the chance to start his own game for the first time this season against the struggling Flames, owners of the NHL's worst offense at 2.15 goals per game.