Bump said Friday that he enters training camp with a "chip on [his] shoulder" following his performance during camp last year, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Bump began last season in the AHL after underwhelming during training camp, but he made his NHL debut late in the regular season and recorded five goals, four assists, 16 hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:38 of ice time. The 2-year-old seems likely to make the Flyers' Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 campaign, but he's still motivated to make an impression during camp to make up for last year.