Ciernik signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

Ciernik's contract will begin with the 2026-27 season, which could lead to him joining AHL Lehigh Valley on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. He split time between the Lahti Pelicans of Finland's Liiga, notching one goal and two assists in 19 games, and the Nybro Vikings IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan, earning two goals and five points in 21 appearances, this season.