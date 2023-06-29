Ciernik was selected 120th overall by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Philadelphia's excellent draft continues. Born in Germany and representing Slovakia in international competition, Ciernik has spent all the meaningful hockey of his young career playing in Sweden. Ciernik was likely docked by some teams for being an October 2004 birthday, making him one of the draft's older players, but he has plenty of qualities NHL teams covet. Ciernik possesses the speed to blow past opposing defenders, while also creating havoc on the forecheck. He's more of a playmaker than finisher, but he can certainly deposit whatever chances are presented to him. A potential future high-ceiling option, it's easy to see why Philadelphia fell in love with Ciernik at this point in the draft.