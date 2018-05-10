Flyers' Alex Lyon: Absurd showing in AHL playoff win
Lyon racked up an unheard of 94 saves on 95 shots during Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL playoffs.
If there ever was a time to use the term "stood on his head," this is it. Lyon's Phantoms were outshot 95-53 in the contest, which went into a fifth overtime before a final tally was added. The victory boosted Lehigh Valley to a 3-1 lead in the series and bolsters Alex Lyon's case as the top goalie in the team's minor-league ranks. However, with both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth set to return next season and Petr Mrazek a restricted free agent, Lyon's prospects of making the Opening Night roster don't improve much.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...