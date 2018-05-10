Lyon racked up an unheard of 94 saves on 95 shots during Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL playoffs.

If there ever was a time to use the term "stood on his head," this is it. Lyon's Phantoms were outshot 95-53 in the contest, which went into a fifth overtime before a final tally was added. The victory boosted Lehigh Valley to a 3-1 lead in the series and bolsters Alex Lyon's case as the top goalie in the team's minor-league ranks. However, with both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth set to return next season and Petr Mrazek a restricted free agent, Lyon's prospects of making the Opening Night roster don't improve much.