Lyon has been activated from his injured non-roster status, and the Flyers have loaned him to AHL Lehigh.

The 25-year-old has recovered from his lower-body injury, which sidelined him for about three weeks. He returned one week faster than originally estimated. The bad news is the injury cost Lyon a chance to earn an NHL spot out of training camp. He'll have to work his way back up and probably hope for an injury to return to the Flyers.

