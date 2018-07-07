Flyers' Alex Lyon: Avoids arbitration with new deal
Lyon agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old filed for salary arbitration as a restricted free agent Thursday, but the two sides continued to hash out the terms for Lyon's third deal with the Flyers. Last year, he made his NHL debut and appeared in 11 regular-season games at the top level, posting a 4-2-1 record, 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage. Still, Lyon is probably best known for enduring a five-overtime marathon outing with AHL Lehigh Valley last May --- he set aside 94 of 95 shots for a playoff win in what culminated as the longest game in AHL history.
