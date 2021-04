Lyon made 20 saves in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Making his second start of the season, Lyon kept the Flyers in the game for about 50 minutes before fading in the third period. The 28-year-old will back up Brian Elliott until Carter Hart (knee) gets healthy, but Lyon's career 3.33 GAA and .888 save percentage over 19 NHL appearances don't offer much optimism that he can provide fantasy value if he sees any more action.