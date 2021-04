Lyon stopped 35 of 40 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lyon found out he was getting his first start of the season just hours before puck drop as Carter Hart (lower body) was a late scratch, and the 28-year-old played like he wasn't prepared. If Hart's injury proves to be serious, Lyon would likely see more action, but Brian Elliott would move into the No. 1 role for Philly.