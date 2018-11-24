Lyon is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers simply can't catch a break, as Lyon is now the third Philadelphia netminder dealing with an injury. The 25-year-old American will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Senators, but for now, the Flyers will have to rely on Calvin Pickard and Anthony Stolarz in goal.