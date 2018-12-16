Lyon stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief of injured starter Anthony Stolarz (lower body) in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Canucks.

Lyon stepped in for Stolarz approximately halfway through the first period, and the latter of the two rookies performed reasonably well considering Lyon hadn't had much prep time with the parent club and was biding his time with AHL Lehigh Valley before his promotion Thursday. The Flyers have a messy situation in goal, as Brian Elliott (lower body), Michal Neuvirth (personal) and Stolarz are all tending to one matter or another ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings.