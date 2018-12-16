Flyers' Alex Lyon: Decent in emergency showing
Lyon stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief of injured starter Anthony Stolarz (lower body) in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Canucks.
Lyon stepped in for Stolarz approximately halfway through the first period, and the latter of the two rookies performed reasonably well considering Lyon hadn't had much prep time with the parent club and was biding his time with AHL Lehigh Valley before his promotion Thursday. The Flyers have a messy situation in goal, as Brian Elliott (lower body), Michal Neuvirth (personal) and Stolarz are all tending to one matter or another ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...